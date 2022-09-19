RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.20.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,229 shares of company stock worth $149,369. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

