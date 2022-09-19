RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Price Performance
Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,229 shares of company stock worth $149,369. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.