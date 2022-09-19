Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.51 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.