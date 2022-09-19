Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.45 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
