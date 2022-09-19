Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of PME opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
Further Reading
