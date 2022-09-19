Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
