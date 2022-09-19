Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

