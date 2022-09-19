Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 3.1 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

