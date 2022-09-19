Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

