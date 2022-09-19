Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.64.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.39 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.