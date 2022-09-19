Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Articles
