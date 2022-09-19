Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

