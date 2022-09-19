AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

