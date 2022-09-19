Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKIC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

