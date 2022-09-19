Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Increases By 26.6%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

