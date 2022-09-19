Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Down 4.8 %

LMB stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

