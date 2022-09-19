Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Down 4.8 %
LMB stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.