Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

KMDA stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

