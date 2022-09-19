James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 473,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

