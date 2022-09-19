Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

