GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

