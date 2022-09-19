Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 13.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.79 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

