Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

