Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

