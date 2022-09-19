Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

