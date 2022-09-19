Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Price Performance
FORD opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.81.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
