StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
Shares of FCAP opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $43.80.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
