ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.61 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

