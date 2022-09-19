Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

EML opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

