Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

