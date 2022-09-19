Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

