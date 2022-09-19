Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

