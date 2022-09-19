Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $12.88 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $356,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,646,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,250,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,228.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $356,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,250,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,575,062 shares of company stock valued at $56,603,718. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,586,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,282,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

