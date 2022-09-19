Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -59,990.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.