DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.00 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

