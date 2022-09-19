DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.00 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
About DAVIDsTEA
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
