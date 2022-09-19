ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More

