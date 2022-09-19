ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $81.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.