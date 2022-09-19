The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
