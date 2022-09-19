The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.