Critical Analysis: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPO Logistics and ITHAX Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 0 18 0 3.00 ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $90.11, indicating a potential upside of 91.02%. ITHAX Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

This table compares XPO Logistics and ITHAX Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 5.20% 45.28% 7.02% ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and ITHAX Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $12.81 billion 0.42 $336.00 million $6.00 7.86 ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than ITHAX Acquisition.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats ITHAX Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

