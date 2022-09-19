Contrasting Unity Software (NYSE:U) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Software has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -54.01% -22.71% -11.82% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

77.4% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unity Software and iEntertainment Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $1.11 billion 9.54 -$532.61 million ($2.26) -15.73 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unity Software and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 6 9 0 2.50 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Software presently has a consensus price target of $70.93, suggesting a potential upside of 99.59%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Unity Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

