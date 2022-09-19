Head to Head Survey: Stride (NYSE:LRN) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stride and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stride alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 1.02 $107.13 million $2.53 15.85 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stride and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 6.35% 14.06% 6.79% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stride beats Golden Sun Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.