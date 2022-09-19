Critical Comparison: G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) versus Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A Sight Sciences -133.92% -36.39% -29.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for G Medical Innovations and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.32%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

65.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sight Sciences $48.96 million 6.02 -$62.96 million ($1.76) -3.50

G Medical Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days. It also develops Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a solution that provides continuous real time monitoring of vital signs and biometrics. In addition, it offers monitoring services, including independent diagnostic testing facility monitoring and private monitoring services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

