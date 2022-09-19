Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Affimed Price Performance

AFMD stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

