Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

