China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

Shares of CEA stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

