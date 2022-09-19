Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $158.57

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.57.

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

