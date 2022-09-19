Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

CTSDF opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

