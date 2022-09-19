Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

