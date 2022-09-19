StockNews.com Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBF. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.