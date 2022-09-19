Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) PT at $45.60

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of National Instruments
National Instruments Price Performance
National Instruments stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
