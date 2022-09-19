Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) PT at $45.60

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $24,727,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.13. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

