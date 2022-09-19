Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

VTYX stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,736,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

