Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Snap One Stock Down 2.2 %

SNPO stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $804.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

