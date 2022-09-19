Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FUN opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.67. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $136,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

