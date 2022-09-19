Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($81.63) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €66.86 ($68.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a current ratio of 26.02. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 52-week high of €97.66 ($99.65).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

