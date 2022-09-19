Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
About Cheetah Mobile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.