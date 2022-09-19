United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
