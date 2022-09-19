United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

